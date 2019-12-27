By News-Register staff • 

Newberg murder defendant receives life sentence

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Christmas has Talons

Poor Mrs. Burnell's her son's life is worth more than 9,585 my gosh what an insult. Now we have to pay to house those animals who killed her son and pay for them to watch tv, use the gym, and access the internet while her child decomposes. .....yeah,justice not so much.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable