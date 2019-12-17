Newberg motorcyclist killed in crash
Oregon State Police photo##The rider of this motorcycle was killed Tuesday afternoon when his bike left Highway 47, just north of Yamhill, for an unknown reason.
YAMHILL - A Newberg motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon when his Harley-Davidson left Highway 47 just north of Yamhill for an unknown reason and crashed.
The Oregon State Police identified the victim as Chester Joseph Fryjoff, 72. Senior Trooper Bridget Kiger gave this account of the 2:50 p.m. crash:
He was traveling northbound and failed to negotiate a sweeping curve to the left. Fryjoff was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a full-face helmet.
Highway 47 was closed for about two hours during the investigation. Traffic was rerouted onto Stillers Mill Road.
In addition to OSP, personnel from the Yamhill police, Yamhill County Sheriff's Office and Yamhill fire responded to the scene.
