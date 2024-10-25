By Emily Bonsant • Of the News-Register • October 25, 2024 Tweet

Newberg massage therapist plead guilty to prostitution

Chaoying Ni, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of promoting prostitution on Thursday, Oct. 24, as part of plea deal for a deferred sentence in connection to sex crime allegations at Lavender Foot Spa in Newberg.

As part of the plea deal, one count of prostitution, two counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and one count of promoting prostitution have been dismissed.

On July 17, Ni was charged with promoting prostitution by owning, controlling, managing, supervising or maintaining a place of prostitution.

As part of the deferred sentence agreement, sentencing is delayed for 24 months, with Ni returning to court Oct. 23, 2026. She was also ordered to meet again with the Oregon Department of Justice Human Trafficking Unit within 60 days and may not operate or provide massage services for the next two years without following proper ethics and procedures outlined by the Oregon Board of Massage Therapists.

Deputy Attorney Michael Dolan said Ni can run a massage parlor during the 24 months of delayed sentencing, as long as she does not provide illicit sexual service and follows all licensing laws and massage therapist procedures.

Co-defendant Lui Tang, 47, is also charged with promoting prostitution, prostitution and third-degree sexual abuse. A sentencing plea was set for Oct. 24; however, defense attorney Chandler Jordan Wren requested a continuance in order to have more time to review discovery. A plea hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 21.

In a similar case from McMinnville, massage therapist Xue Hua Tian, 43, of Portland has been charged with prostitution and one count of third-degree sexual abuse when working at Energy Foot Spa & Massage. Jun Ning, 53, of Orlando, Florida, also employed at Energy Foot Spa & Massage, faces the same charges.

Mac Police said an undercover operation was conducted after receiving several complaints, tips and other information. During the operation, two therapists offered to perform sex acts on the undercover agents and had unwanted sexual contact with them, according to the indictment.

At a Oct. 24 record proceeding Defense Attorney Jimmy Namgyal said they are considering a plea offer from the state, but are looking into how a plea deal could affect Tian’s immigration case. He requested to push back the plea hearing until January 2025 in order to have ample time in contacting Tian’s immigration attorney in San Diego.

Judge Cynthia L. Easterday said three months’ extra time is not standard, but she allowed for the plea agreement to be pushed to 8:30 a.m. Jan. 2, 2025.



Mac Police said no link was established between the McMinnville location and a Newberg location where similar arrests.

“Illicit Massage Therapy businesses/operations commonly employ workers who are human trafficked and often forced to work against their will and under threat of harm. During the investigation of Energy Foot Spa & Massage, several indicators of possible human trafficking activity were identified,” a Mac PD press release stated. “At the time of the search warrant service, a Victim’s Advocate from the Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office was assigned and present. The Victim’s Advocate spoke with the massage therapists and offered them assistance with available outreach and social services programs in the area. In addition, language services were provided to ensure information was properly conveyed during the investigation.”

A three cases had a Mandarin interpreter present.