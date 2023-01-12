Newberg city councilor reports death threats

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Joel R
Now I'm curious as to what she said in the secret recording. Can you provide a link to this guys newspaper?
Ossie Bladine
Joel, just realized the name of the blog (not a newspaper) wasn't included. I added it above. You can find it by searching for Yamhill Advocate.
Joel R
Thanks!
Rona
What? The District Attorney states, "the recording did violate the law" but no prosecution takes place? I agree with Holloman that this lack of action tends to emboldened people to harass and threaten others. Seems like Yamhill County has a track record of this sort of inaction. Remember when Leslie Lewis secretly videotaped Mary Stern? Multiple examples of clear and convincing evidence that a crime was committed, yet Lewis was never prosecuted as she should have been. In her mind, and I'm sure in Martell's mind they are innocent. They got away with it. It's sick.