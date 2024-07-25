Newberg celebrates with Old Fashioned Festival

Newberg will be filled with music, activities, sports tournaments and other events July 25-28 during the city’s annual Old-Fashioned Festival.

Booths and entertainment will start in Memorial Park from 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday, with opening ceremonies and coronation of the festival queen at 7 p.m. The Old-Fashioned Festival will continue at multiple venues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The festival will include a grand parade at 10 a.m. Saturday starting from Renne Field and winding through town. Renne also will host music by Infamous Soul from 7 to 10 p.m., followed by fireworks Saturday night.

Over the course of the festival, there will be Mariachi music, Ballet Folklorico and other activities on a Cultural Stage at Renne Field during the festival.

A car show will fill Renne Field Sunday, and a hymn sing to wind things up from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Park.

A carnival will be running on Renne Field starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and continuing through the weekend.

Rotarians will serve breakfast starting at 6 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday in Memorial Park.

Music in Memorial Park will include:

7:30 p.m. Thursday, the Barlotti Brothers.

1:30 p.m. Friday, Newberg’s Got Talent Show

8 p.m. Friday, Ty Curtis Band.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, The Pranksters

1 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Newberg Community Band.

For more information, go to newbergoldfashionedfestival.org.