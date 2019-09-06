New Zealand free of fear induced by gun culture
In June 2018, my family left McMinnville for New Zealand.
My wife and I were born and raised in the U.S. and had been making our home in McMinnville for more than two decades. The reasons for the move were many, but the desire to be in a safer culture was one of them.
Nine months after beginning our new life in New Zealand, though, an Australian white supremacist walked into a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, and began gunning down Islamic worshipers. Ultimately, 51 people lost their lives in this racially motivated act of violence.
He was inspired by a white supremacist who used his car to mow down several people in Charlottesville, Virginia. He in turn inspired mass slayings at a Jewish synagogue in Poway, California, and a Walmart just across the Mexican border in El Paso, Texas.
Among the weapons used by the white male shooter in Christchurch were two AR-15 rifles, legally purchased in New Zealand and lawfully modified for increased firepower.
In the wake of the shooting, the New Zealand parliament swiftly passed a bill outlawing most automatic and semi-automatic weapons, along with the components needed to modify them for increased lethality. The vote was 119 to 1.
New Zealand is now proceeding with a voluntary buy-back program, authorized in the same legislation. In the first few weeks alone, more than 12,000 guns have been voluntarily turned in by New Zealand owners.
This rapid-action New Zealand response to a mass shooting stands in stark contrast to the “thoughts and prayers” inaction in the United States in confronting its ever-present cycle of gun violence.
Why is that? What is it about New Zealand that allows it to quickly enact sensible gun legislation, while in the United States, things seem so slow to change, despite strong public support for gun law reform?
There are some obvious reasons.
New Zealand has a population of 4.7 million subject to a centralized government. The United States has a population of 327 million subject to a broad array of state and federal laws.
In addition, gun ownership, for well-regulated militias or otherwise, is not a part of the governing documents in New Zealand, as it is in the U.S.
My experiences while living in both countries have pointed to other major and important contrasts between the United States and New Zealand as well, and they have helped enable New Zealand to quickly change its gun laws in the wake of the horrific Christcurch shooting.
GUN CULTURE
It is difficult to explain to non-Americans the significance guns have to so many in the U.S.
A 2017 Pew Research study showed 74% of American gun owners considered possession of a gun was essential to their sense of freedom. Half said it was important to their overall identity. And just look at the number of American social media profiles and posts that involve guns.
That sort of emotional attachment and social media posturing about guns is simply not seen in New Zealand.
Gun ownership in the U.S. is often associated with patriotism, a constitutionally mandated last defense against a tyrannical government, or the storied history of westward expansion driven in part by rugged cattlemen.
That psyche — perpetuated by media, political and corporate interests — has led many to believe any restriction on gun ownership or use constitutes an attack on the fundamentals of what it is to be an American. Never mind that owning a gun today isn’t really about any of those factors.
Contrast that to a country like New Zealand, a nation of avid hunters and rugged outdoorsmen and women. Here, guns are seen almost exclusively as tools for hunting and sport.
We have gun stores in our town and many hunting suppliers. I’ve dined on local venison shot by hunter friends.
Guns are not seen as part of any personal or patriotic identity. So pulling semi-automatic weapons from circulation didn’t threaten the vast majority of New Zealand gun owners or deprive them of weapons they need to continue their hunting and sport shooting.
PERSONAL PROTECTION
Perhaps the biggest U.S. myth of all has it that owning a gun will make you safer. The most often cited reason for gun ownership in the United States is, thus, personal protection.
But while gun manufacturers and their lobbying organizations will frequently promote stories of armed Americans warding off violence, actual data and statistics tell exactly the opposite story. Guns are far more likely to cause injury to their owners than to protect them.
In an average month, 52 American women are shot to death by an intimate partner. In situations of domestic violence, access to a gun makes it five times more likely a woman will be killed. Overall, access to a gun doubles the risk of death by homicide and triples the likelihood of death by suicide.
As a practicing physician in McMinnville, I treated many gun injuries, both accidental and intentional. I had patients who died of suicide by firearm.
I counseled women who’d been shot or threatened by gun-owning partners. I also counseled people threatened by others with firearms, whose ubiquitous presence gives the U.S. the highest rate of accidental firearm death and injury.
I have not dealt with any of those issues in my practice in New Zealand. Perhaps that’s because New Zealand does not allow legal ownership of a gun for personal protection.
People here do not walk around with firearms, concealed or otherwise. The police don’t routinely carry firearms here either. That makes everyone safer.
FEAR
After the Christchurch shootings, our prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, stated: “Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand, they may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us.”
Contrast that respectful sentiment of inclusion with the fearful and incendiary words U.S. President Donald Trump uses to describe the presence of migrants, words like “invade” and “infest.”
A culture of fear permeates life in the United States. It is a vicious cycle fueled by right-wing and counter right-wing groups, each trying to incite fear in foes. And reaction to those fears, often violent in itself, stoke the flames of further fear.
Last month, an American Psychological Association poll indicated 79% of U.S. adults are stressed over the possibility of falling victim to a mass shooting. It indicated 24% had changed the way they live their lives due to a fear of mass shootings.
This fear creates a feeling of helplessness or impotence. And for many, the response is to take up arms, to become that “good guy with a gun” of popular myth. They talk of armed teachers posting armed guards at churches or malls. But this mentality serves to increase rather than decrease gun violence.
In New Zealand, we live outside this bubble of fear. We didn’t realize how insidious the effects were until we freed ourselves from them.
Children here don’t worry they might be shot in their places of learning. Adults here don’t worry they might experience gun violence upon visiting a mall or attending a concert.
New Zealanders want no part of America’s culture of fear. In fact, many refuse to travel to the U.S. when given the opportunity.
If relinquishing the ability to own a semi-automatic weapon is the price they have to pay for freedom from fear, the vast majority of New Zealanders are happy to comply.
Responsible gun ownership for those who desire it will always be a part of being an American. It is, for better or worse, part of longstanding American identity.
But living in a new country, one that does not glorify guns, one whose approach to gun ownership is sensible and safe, has shown me there’s a better way. If Americans are going to fully honor their right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, they have to recognize the current approach to guns and gun violence represents a significant barrier to exercising those rights.
Comments
ElkChaser
Another anti 2nd Amendment piece brought to you by the News Register.
Mr Schieber after living in New Zealand for a little over a year seems to think he has very good understanding of New Zealand culture and people.
There may be as many as 240,000 firearms that fall under New Zealand's recent ban but only 12,000 have been voluntarily turned in. That suggests New Zealander's aren't happy about their Government's knee jerk ban and aren't complying.
But Mr Scheiber lives in a town that has a sporting goods store, ate a deer once, and doesn't like Donald Trump so I'm sure he knows best.
gregtompkins
I don’t know why I continue to waste my money on this subscription. Nothing but extreme leftist articles any more.
gregtompkins
Even had to throw in “migrants” into their stupid story. Migrants and illegal aliens are two different things why are the leftists so intent on destroying the national identity of the USA? They really don’t want the country to exist any longer so hey let’s flagrantly disregard the laws in place. Sounds like Hugo Chavez behavior!
Drew1951
Actually, I think Dr. Schieber knows a hell of a lot about New Zealand and its culture. He is a brilliant man, gifted physician and a devoted family man. We, as McMinnvillans, suffered a great loss when he left. I lost a trusted doctor. His beliefs are well thought out and based on extensive research. I am thankful he has the guts to compose such an essay and have it published in our paper.
Bob
Migration to New Zealand is extremely limited; few of us could qualify, let alone the people trying to force their way in at our border. The 2nd Amendment was designed to protect citizens from the government’s forced (e.g. “legal”) surrender and confiscation of their firearms. The Founders realized that a barrier to what The British attempted had to be met with an armed force; a militia. New Zealand deals with a fairly large land mass and a population comparable to Los Angeles. Subtract some of LA’s gang deaths and you have a similar murder rate in NZ. Lots of Liberal nonsense in the article!
Bill B
Last year Mr. Bagwell took offense to a comment that the News Register was turning to the left; noting that the publication's ownership had a history of conservatism. Have to say that the editorials of the past year have been very liberal in nature with only a handful of balanced ones and none that could be construed conservative. Mr Bladine has taken a more non-political approach in his opinions, yet he now decides to make a big deal about the president mistakenly including Alabama in danger of Dorian. That story was written to death by the news media days ago.
That said, I support the second amendment but there is no need for guns that are capable of mass killing in a very short period of time.
Jim
I got to know Dr. Schieber when dealing with the McMinnville School Board. He is a highly compassionate individual who is also highly intelligent. I admire both those traits. But as people that are far to the left or right there is one way and it’s their way. We have a School District in McMinnville that is shaped in this mold. Far thinkers to the left and their ideologies and what they have as ideals is the way everybody should live life. The Newsregister is really reaching with this article not unlike some of the articles another ex school board member writes. It makes me scratch my head to think what has become of this country. I think the media and people writing these kind of articles better take a lot harder look at the mental health of this nation and not blame guns every time something happens.
GrizzlyWildcat
Interesting & not unexpected comments.
This is Dr. Schieber (or "Mr" Schieber if you prefer ElkChaser).
Some background: I was asked by the paper to write something contrasting my current country to my former country's response to gun violence, so I did. I am not trying to push an agenda on my former neighbors. But the truth of the matter is, the US is an echo chamber with regards to views on guns, and perspective is generally never a bad thing. If you prefer to be an isolationist that's your privilege, but I don't think it serves you or the US well to do so. I tried to be very clear that the US view on guns & gun ownership is a part of who we are as a people, is a part of our constitution, & will always be a part of our identity. New Zealand is not intending to ban all guns, nor should the US.
But if your response to simply pointing out the realities on this issues, or to common-sense rules on gun ownership (universal background checks, red-flag laws, reserving high-capacity weapons only for law enforcement and military) is to double down and throw out tiresome tropes like "extreme leftist" and "liberal nonsense", do not expect this endless cycle of gun violence to change.
GrizzlyWildcat
My point in bringing up Trump and migrants is to show how, from the top down in government, you are being conditioned to be afraid.
Bob (above) is right in one respect: the restrictions on NZ immigration (must speak English, must have a job) if tried in the US would send the ACLU into a hissy fit. But it is not open borders that are responsible for gun deaths, or loss of any earning power for middle class, or our ridiculously expensive health care system.
But as long as politicians can keep you emotionally focused on The Wall as a solution to your problems, you won't notice that the trillion dollar tax cut helped the 1% political donors while you got squat. But, sure, paint me as bleeding heart liberal (I'm actually more of a libertarian) if it keeps you from confronting your biases.
And just one more note: an independent local paper is probably one of your best defenses against totalitarianism. You don't have to agree with everything it says or publishes (that's what comment sections are for). But ignoring or not supporting a free (meaning not controlled by a more centralized media), local, independent press is at your own peril.
gregtompkins
I’ve never personally had one and I would have qualms with having one. Mainly because of an ordeal I went through in 1993 my college dormmate at GFC murdered two people the summer before school started and he had the gun on campus. He told me what he had done and I went to the authorities. Now he’s in prison in Montana for 226 years. And then in 2008 I had a coworker at the call center in Beaverton who ended up being a genocidal war criminal from Bosnia she came to Oregon specifically because (in her words) Oregon is even better than Austria for the welfare! And after her six years in Bosnian prison came back to live here again because of sanctuary law. So I have strong feelings about our west coast sanctuary laws and guns. But I don’t agree in the leftist way let’s just be a nanny and take away everyone’s rights either. What’s next after everyone is disarmed? No checks against totalitarian overreach! People need to be responsible and follow our immigration laws. Let’s quit bending over backwards to lay the red carpet out to criminals from foreign countries.
Joel
Very interesting to hear (from Mr Schieber himself) that the NR solicited this far left "editorial".
GrizzlyWildcat
Maybe we should consider enacting sensible gun laws = "Far left editorial".
OK, sure Joel.
Cling to that world-view.
And I can already see the N-R left-wing conspiracy wheels turning in your head since they approached me about this.
It may LOOK like maybe a news source asked for a, let's call it "Viewpoint" on an important current topic from a former resident with a unique dual perspective, but you can see right through that, can't you?
No wonder reasoned discussion on this topic is so difficult.