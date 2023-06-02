New principal named for Mac High

Submitted photo##Dave Furman, new principal at Mac High.

Dave Furman, an assistant principal at Beaverton Hgh School, has been hired to lead McMinnville High School next year.

He will replace Amy Fast, who is leaving to become superintendent of the Dayton School District. She has been MHS principal since 2019..

McMinnville School District announced Furman's hiring Friday afternoon. He will start July 1.

He has been assistant principal at Beaverton High for five years. He graduated from the school and has spent his entire career in the Beaverton district. He was a teacher, activities director and teacher on special assignment at Westview High School before becoming an assistant principal at Meadow Park Middle School, the moving to BHS.

Furman graduated from the University of Oregon. He earned his master's degree in teaching from Pacific University and his administrative license from Lewis & Clark.