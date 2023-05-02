New perspective: First year Mac boys basketball coach put f

First year Mac boys basketball coach Tucker Coil is clear about what identity he wants his players to take on.

“Our number one goal and our number one philosophy is defense,” Coil said. “Defense has got to be the front runner as far as how we’re going to set the tone and how we’re going to set the energy for all our games.”

Coil said the team’s goal is to be the best defensive team in the league.

“It’s got to start there and we’ll have to generate some of our offense from our defense,” he said.

Coil said the team will hang its hat on man-to-man defense, mixed with aggressive zone looks.

“Our zone defense is also going to mimic our man defense as far as the pressure and the intensity. It’s not going to be a setback zone and we’re not going to let guys just shoot over top of us,” Coil said. “We want to dictate the tempo of the game on the defensive side of the ball and we want to dictate how the game goes and how the offense is going to operate. We’re not going to sit back and let offenses dictate what they want to do.

“Whether it’s zone or man, we’re trying to control the pace of the game,” he added.

Senior Brayden Mix returns as the Grizzlies’ starting point guard, and will be joined by junior guard Dylan Ferrua, who played a role off the bench last year.

The new look roster also includes senior Tyler Franks, Noah Neuschwanger, Kane Sullivan, Kaleb Long and Ezekiel Cano; and juniors Bryce Herrick and Tomas Merlier.

Mac’s former standout big man Walt Rosenberg transferred to Sherwood for his senior year.

Coil said he expects juniors Brian Lewis, Elyott Thelander and Kaeden Chapman to swing between junior varsity and varsity. And the roster has one underclassman, sophomore Cayd Howard, who will be relied upon to be the back-up point guard.

“(Cayd’s) a guy that was predominantly a point guard his freshman year. He does some really good things with the ball in his hands, very savvy kid,” Coil said.

Knowing there will be growing pains along the way, Coil is confident in his team’s ability to adapt and roll with the punches. He plans to find new ways throughout the season to make practice uncomfortable, so the players can better handle adversity in the games.

“One of our big standards this year is grit, and understanding we’re going to hit adversity and the guys are going to have down games and we’re going to have bad games as team,” Coil said. “Can our guys be great teammates? Can they be coachable? Are they adaptable? Can they overcome adversity? If we can start to do those things and layer them and guys are buying into that and they’re buying into our offensive philosophy, our defense philosophy, the wins are going to come as a byproduct to that.”

On the offensive end, Coil said the program is moving to a more team-oriented, Princeton-style offense with the goal of all five players moving in sync on the court.

“We don’t have a guy that can overtake a game and just iso and create shots for themselves,” he said. “We’re really focusing on our ability to read defenses, read keys and understanding basketball at a little deeper level.”

He added, “We’re keeping it a little more basic as far as the concept of the offense, but focusing more on the details that are going to make the offense successful. Then once we can master those things that we need to master, then we’re going to start layering and getting more complex as the season goes on.”

The Grizzlies finished last season 11-13 overall and 5-7 in league play.

They kick off the season Wednesday, Dec. 4 at home against Roseburg, with a 6:45 tip-off.

“Overall, I’m super impressed with our guys’ ability to be coachable,” Coil said. “This is one of the teams in the 10-plus years I’ve been coaching that it’s enjoyable going to practice and just hanging out with them because they do have such a competitive spirit, but at the same time, are very coachable guys.

“They have really bought into what our game plan is and we’re excited to get into that first game and see how we execute things.”