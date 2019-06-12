By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • June 12, 2019 Tweet

Nephew threatens to kill uncle at his Carlton home

Thomas Greenslade

CARLTON - Thomas Greenslade, allegedly armed with a knife, reportedly threatened to kill his uncle after assaulting him Monday afternoon at the victim's South Yamhill Street residence.

Before Greenslade drove off on his motorcycle, police said, the uncle and another individual reported they were forced to retrieve pipes and sharp pieces of wood in an effort to defend themselves against the knife-wielding suspect.

The 49-year-old Greenslade, a McMinnville resident, was arraigned Tuesday afternoon on one count each of attempted murder/constituting domestic violence, attempted first-degree assault/constituting domestic violence, harassment, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon before Judge Ladd Wiles in Yamhill County Circuit Court.

Attempted murder is an unclassified felony. The attempted assault charge is a Class B felony and the weapon charge a Class C felony. The other counts are misdemeanors.

Greenslade has a pending October 2018 case that includes drug and weapon charges. He violated a previous release agreement related to those charges, posted $1,000 bail and was released from custody in late April.

He is scheduled for trial on that case at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7 before Judge John Collins.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Harmon wanted the release agreement revoked and the bail amount forfeited. Wiles, for the time being, denied both requests.

He set bail at $300,000 on the new case and ordered Greenslade back to court for arraignment on a grand jury indictment at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 18. McMinnville attorney John Druckenmiller will handle his defense.

Before setting bail, Wiles asked Greenslade if he had anything to say regarding his custody status, and he replied, "no, I'm OK."

Harmon requested a no-bail hold, based on factors that include Greenslade's "extensive criminal history dating back to the 1980s."

She reported he has been in and out of custody on a yearly basis. He's been charged and/or convicted in multiple counties of some serious person-to-person crimes and has served prison time.

Harmon also asked for the no-bail hold to guarantee the safety of the victims in the Carlton incident and the public in general.

Carlton police officer Tim Jordan gave this account in a probable cause affidavit:

Jordan reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. to a menacing call at the Yamhill Street address. He spoke with the victim, who identified Greenslade as his nephew and said Greenslade entered his house, walked down to the basement with a knife and kicked him in the stomach.

Then Greenslade lunged toward his uncle with the knife and swung it at him. He ducked and stepped to the side to avoid being struck. Greenslade told him, "I'm going to kill you," before and after swinging the knife which had a blade that measured an estimated three inches in length.

The uncle said he and the other individual present at the time armed themselves with pipes and the pieces of wood in order to hold Greenslade off and prevent him from possibly stabbing both of them.

After that, Greenslade rode off on a motorcycle. They believed he was headed to McMinnville, where he was located and taken into custody.

Anyone with information related to the case should contact Carlton Police Chief Kevin Martinez at 503-852-3805/ kmartinez@ci.carlton.or.us , or Jordan at 503-852-3802/ tjordan@ci.carlton.or.us .