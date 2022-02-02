Native plant sale offered

Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting its annual native plant sale.

The event is a way for local residents to find native plants, whether they are planting a few in their backyard or doing a large restoration project, said Larry Ojua of the SWCD. It's also a fundraiser, with proceeds going to support the Miller Woods native area.

Because of COVID restrictions, last year's sale was held online only. This year it will be both online and in-person.

The in-person sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center. Masks and social distancing are required.

Photos of the various plants and prices are posted on the YSWCD website, yamhillswcd.org/plant-sale/.

Ordering through the website is the best way to make sure of getting the plants you want, Ojua said. The site is constantly updated, so viewers can see whether plants are still available.

Orders can be made online by Feb. 3. Plants can be picked up at the Heritage Center on sale days.

For more information, call 503-472-6403 or send email to orders@yamhillswcd.org.