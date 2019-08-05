National Night Out events tonight

Marcus Larson/News-Register##Liam Christensen blows on the sail of his foam boat to propel it down a water-filled gutter during Lafayette's 2018 National Night Out event.

Yamhill County residents can get to know their neighbors and local law enforcement and fire officials at National Night Out events today, Aug. 6.

Parties are planned in McMinnville, Amity, Carlton and Yamhill. They include:

Amity: 6 to 8 p.m. in city park. Hot dogs, popcorn and bottled water available, and raffles for children’s bikes and bike helmets.

McMinnville: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Lower City Park. A bounce house, children’s games and prizes, will be featured, along with free Popsicles.

Carlton: 4 to 8 p.m. in Ladd Park, downtown Carlton. Booths with information, face painting, kids’ activities, music and food.

Yamhill: 4 to 8 p.m. in Beulah Park. Information, children’s activities, music and food.