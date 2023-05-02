Naomi Nelson 1946 - 2024

Naomi Nelson was a wonderful mother and grandma.

She was born December 23, 1946, in Minnesota. She later moved to Oregon with her sons. In 1982, she met her husband, Valerian Spizcka, and was married to him until he passed away in 1995.

Naomi is survived by her two sons; Rodney Nelson and William Nelson; and her three grandchildren; Brandon, Rachael and Annabella.

Naomi loved her family and friends and had many. She was generous and kind to everyone she met. She volunteered her time at the Senior Center and Meals-on-Wheels. She loved to play cards, read and watch TV. She wasn't the type of women who complained about how she was feeling and didn't want her family to know. She was a very private person when it came to that. She just didn't want us to worry about her.

We love you and will miss you so much, Mom.

