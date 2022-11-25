Nanette I. (Jetton) LaRue 1938 - 2022

It is with immense sadness that we share the sudden passing of Nanette I. (Jetton) LaRue. Nanette was born to Martin and Helen (Robertson) Jetton. She and Owen LaRue married, and in 1967, the family moved to Oregon to be near her parents. She began working at a young age and developed a strong work ethic she carried throughout her life. She had little interest in retirement, and even after taking that step she continued to run circles around others. Nanette loved children, teaching them and taking them into her home, while always trying to lead by example.

There are no words to do her justice, and people who knew her know what we mean by this. She filled many roles, including “Grandma LaRue” to an immeasurable number of students who went through the Sheridan school system, as well as a large number of foster children.

While she will be missed beyond words, we take comfort in knowing that she is with the Lord, as well as her husband and son, Terry. She is survived by her children, Valerie (Tim) Holsclaw, Victor (Lucinda) LaRue and Lynette (Todd) Donnelly; as well as seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.



The family will hold an informal open house in her memory from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, at Faulconer-Chapman School in Sheridan. Nanette wasn’t one for formalities, so should you choose to stop by, please come as if you were just stopping by her house for a visit. As per her request, interment will be a private family event.