Nancy Mattila 1944 - 2024

It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Nancy Mattila, beloved wife, mother, and Nana. Nancy Caren Mattila went to be with her Lord in the early morning of July 9, 2024, at the age of 79, passing away in her sleep at home after a sudden decline in health over the past few months. Nancy was born November 12, 1944, in Carmel, California, to William and Bonney Walker. She grew up in Pacific Grove, California, with older brothers, Doug and Jeff, and younger sister, Julie. At a young age, she began attending Mayflower Church, where she came to faith in Jesus Christ. Nancy graduated from Pacific Grove High School in 1962 and Biola College in La Mirada, California, in 1968. She taught fifth grade in Torrance, California, and was active at Torrance First Baptist Church. She loved to play softball with her class after school, play tennis, and loved the beach and bodysurfing in the waves. In June of 1972, Nancy married William (Bill) Mattila, also a graduate of Biola College, and a public school teacher. In 1974, they moved to Bill’s grandfather’s farm near Carlton, Oregon, where she helped Bill restore and remodel the 1913 farmhouse, where they lived their remaining 52 years of marriage. She raised two daughters, Michelle and Cheryl, and taught at Carlton Elementary School once they were in school. Nancy enjoyed being a mother, teaching, homemaking, baking bread, gardening, preserving fruits and vegetables from their farm, reading, and other creative hobbies. In 1986, Nancy was diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma (a benign tumor on the acoustic nerve) and the subsequent surgery left her with life-changing disabilities and hearing loss. True to her trust in the Lord and determination, she fought hard to walk again and regain the ability to perform household duties and participate in as much of life as possible, despite her physical challenges. Nancy was a faithful and loving wife, mother, and “Nana” to her grandchildren. She dearly loved all her family, and enjoyed hearing about their interests and adventures, and faithfully prayed for them. She continued to serve in her church in the capacities where she was able and was a faithful prayer warrior for others. Nancy was an active member of Valley Baptist Church in McMinnville, Oregon, for 32 years, West Chehalem Friends Church in Newberg for 12 years, and currently worshiped at Baker Creek Community Church in McMinnville. She was a friend and encourager to all she knew and was loved and admired by many. Preceding her passing were her parents, William and Bonney; brothers, Doug Walker and Jeff Walker; parents-in-law, William and Esther Mattila; and brother-in-law, Mel Mattila. She is survived by her husband, Bill Mattila; daughters, Michelle Wood (Ken) of Carlton, and Cheryl Staley (Chris) of Trophy Club, Texas; her sister, Julie McGinty (Rick) of Salem, Oregon; grandson, Ian Wood; granddaughters, Brooke Wood, Collier Staley, and Whittier Staley; along with many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2024, at Baker Creek Community Church in McMinnville, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Baker Creek Community Church in McMinnville, Vine Medical in Lafayette, or a charity of your choice. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.