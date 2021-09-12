Nancy Ellen Sorensen 1946 - 2021

Nancy Ellen Sorensen, a long-time Sheridan resident, was born March 20, 1946. She passed peacefully on September 12, 2021.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip, on April 14, 1912.

She is survived by three sons, John and Dorthea, William and Patricia, and Steve; one daughter, Debra and Phil Vinson; several grandkids; great-grandkids; nieces; nephews; and friends.

She had been a foster mother to over 200 foster kids. She loved helping others. She knitted and crocheted blankets, hats and scarves for the needy.

We miss you, Mom, Grandma and friend; till we meet again.