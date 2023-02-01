Nancy Ellen Hoff 1945 - 2023

Nancy Ellen Hoff, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to many, passed away February 1, 2023, at her home in Sisters, Oregon.

Nancy was born February 12, 1945, in McMinnville, Oregon, the only daughter of Bert and Frances Crossgrove. She is survived by her husband of 56+ years, Marvin Hoff; their sons, Jason and Chris (wives Kirstin and Karen); and three grandchildren, Karina, Cooper and Darren.

Nancy had many loves and passions over the years. She was an avid horseback rider, a quilter who loved to make quilts for family and friends, and a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her home and community surrounded by the Central Oregon mountains but also took great joy in traveling the world and seeing new things.

She had a long battle with cancer, but this never slowed her down and, in the end, showed her strength and resilience. We will all miss her.