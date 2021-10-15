N-R receives awards

Results of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association annual journalism judging were released recently, and the News-Register pulled in 14 awards for writing, photography and design, including a variety of first-place honors.

Officially the 2020 Better Newspaper Contest, results are based on opinions of out-of-state judges, for submitted work from 2020.

“It’s nice to have some extra recognition for the high level of professional work our staff continues to put out, even through trying and unprecedented times,” said News-Register Editor-in-Chief Ossie Bladine.

In most categories, the News-Register competed against newspapers in its circulation range, though some are combined, including Best Web Design. The first-place award means the News-Register website was deemed the best designed newspaper website in the state, Bladine noted.

Here are the rest of the awards:

First place

Best Sports Story: Rusty Rae: “Mueller, Rutschman and the Seahawks: How the former Linfield QB saved Seattle’s football franchise”

Best Writing: Nicole Montesano. Judging is based on three entries, including Montesano’s article, “Employees: County not taking pandemic seriously”

Best Feature Photo: Rusty Rae, for “Fire survivor in hotel room”

Best Coverage of Business or Economic Issues: Dora Totoian and Logan Brandon for “Fits and starts in local ag sectors” and “Farmworkers face COVID, wildfire risks”

Second place

Best Lifestyle Coverage: Nicole Montesano for “Gardening Boom”

Best Government Coverage: Nicole Montesano, for her article, “No one is tampering with party affiliation, clerk says”

Best Graphic: Amber McAlary: Evergreen Aviation Timeline

Best Feature Photo: Marcus Larson, for “Deer stops by Old Sheridan Road bridge construction”

Best Sports Photo: Marcus Larson for “Mac Head swim coach cheers on swimmer”

Third place

Best Lifestyle Coverage: Starla Pointer for “2020 problems pile on the stress”

Best Writing: Dora Totoian.

Best Page One Design: Racheal Winter

Best Sports Photo: Marcus Larson for Willamina girls basketball celebrate win