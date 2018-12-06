By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • December 6, 2018 Tweet

MV Advancements aims to aid stricken California non-profit

California Vocations Inc. provides services identical to MV Advancements in an area impacted greatly by the deadliest wildfire — 88 fatalities — in state history.

“I reached out to them, and asked, ‘What is going on?’” said Wanner, whose first call was to California Vocations Executive Director Bob Irvine. “All of their facilities are completely destroyed,” Wanner said.

He continued, “The vocational facility is gone. Their community inclusion stuff is gone. Lives were saved. Everyone escaped. They’re just picking up the pieces and trying to figure out what to do.”

Seeking donations, California Vocations posted the following message on its website, calvoc.org:

“All of the company’s offices and over half of the company’s 26 business locations were wiped out by the fire. Over 250 employees and 60 clients were safely evacuated off the ridge to all parts of Northern California.

“Most employees and clients likely lost their homes and must start over. Many of the employees are in tears over their loss and yet they continue to work to support their CVI family.

“Your donation will be used as a fund for both employees and clients to get re-established with new rental deposits, furnishings and clothing.

“About a third of the employees can be of little service presently because they have had to leave the area after losing their homes to the blaze. The existing staff is faced with additional responsibilities.

“Some had no renter’s insurance,” Wanner said. “Others only had liability on their vehicles. They have lost everything. They can’t live in the community.”

He approached the MV Advancements management team regarding how it might offer assistance. He reached out to Irvine and asked about California Vocations’ needs. If a box truck was on his wish list, he said, he would make sure one was provided.

MV Advancements is donating the truck. And Wanner certainly does not want to see it driven empty to the fire-ravaged area.

“I got the information from California Vocations,” he said. “Looks like the list is pretty good, and I think as a team we could have an amazing impact. We want to take only quality items.”

These are items most desirable by California Vocations:

Furniture that will serve both clients and staff, walkie-talkies for communication between 17 different locations, a laptop computer, printer, streaming servoices or DVDs for clients to watch, video games, movies and sensory items for clients, cold weather clothing — gloves, hats, socks, sweatshirts and coats — area rugs, activity items — playing cards, puzzles, crayons, coloring books, rubber balls, etc. — and Target gift cards.

“We’re a sister organization trying to get them back on track,” Wanner said.

He considered if MV Advancements were in a similar situation.

“I don’t know where I would start,” Wanner said. “Their need is so great. We just want to invest in them. Hopefully, we never need it paid back.”

Anyone interested in making a donation can contact Wanner at 971-241-4031. He will provide information regarding a drop-off point.

Serendipity Ice Cream, owned by MV, announced it will hold a drive for supplied on December 14 and 15.

He said the truck, hopefully loaded with donations, is not expected to leave Yamhill County for Northern California until after Jan. 1.