Museum partner sues over 747 taxes

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Oregonian
This story is pure comedy.
I witnessed the movement of the 747 from the airport to the current display position. Hundreds of us walked with it as HWY18 was shut down for an hour or so pre-dawn years ago.
I remember thinking "Why in the world are they doing this?". It didn't make any sense to have the plane sitting in a field. Having a 747 sit on top of the water park and using it as part of the water slide made complete sense.
Now, the jet is parked in front of the museums and growing green stuff for no reason. The fact that it is accruing property taxes is hilarious. They would have to cut the thing up in pieces to get rid of it. It can't be flow out. Evergreen knew that when they landed the planes in McMinnville.