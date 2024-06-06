Multiple supporters form Game Changer grant program

The McMinnville Area Community Foundation’s Game Changer Fund was created last year to bring together money from multiple sources in order to have a larger impact on the community, said attorney Dave Haugeberg, a founder of the foundation.

The first Game Changer grant of almost $25,000 was awarded this month to a new program that will help young entrepreneurs become successful in business.

The grant was made up of $10,000 from the Game Changer Fund, which was started by Jeb and Michelle Bladine, and another MACF fund; $10,000 from the Springboard LLC fund, created by the late Ken Austin, founder of A-dec, to support innovation; and $4,500 from McMinnville Industrial Promotions for scholarships so entrepreneurs can attend a master’s degree course at Linfield University. (The full list of funding for the grant was not included in an earlier story.)

Linfield and the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership are managing the new entrepreneurship program. Haugeberg said the goal is to create new businesses and family-wage jobs.

Game Changer is one of 42 funds overseen by the MACF. Anyone can add money to the fund or create a new fund with a general or specific purpose that supports improving the community, Haugeberg said.

For more information, contact him, at 503-435-7532.