Motorcycle crashes, two injured

Photo courtesy McMinnville Police Department##A motorcycle crash Sunday night injured the operator and his passenger.

The operator of a motorcycle and his passenger were injured in a single vehicle crash Sunday night on Southeast Baker Street near Cowls Street.

The McMinnville Police Department gave this account:

The Yamhill Communications Agency dispatch center began receiving calls regarding the crash shortly before 9 p.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived, they discovered that a 2012 Suzuki motorcycle had crashed.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcycle was operated by Jesse C. Davis, 43, of Lafayette. An adult male passenger has not been positively identified.

Davis sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported by McMinnville Fire Department ambulance to the Willamette Valley Medical Center and transferred by Life Flight helicopter to Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland.

His passenger sustained serious injuries and was transported by a second Life Flight helicopter to Salem Hospital.

Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, police said.

They are interested in speaking with witnesses who stopped at the scene but left prior to being interviewed by officers.

Those individuals were occupying a dark colored Dodge Challenger and a light colored SUV of an unknown make and model.

Police ask occupants of those vehicles to contact Sgt. Josh Sheets at 503-434-7307/josh.sheets@mcminnvilleoregon.gov and reference case 21-734.

Anyone who saw this motorcycle prior to the crash on Southwest Baker or Highway 99W, south of McMinnville, is also asked to contact police.

Baker Street was closed throughout the evening and into early Monday morning while the Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team investigated the crash.

An Oregon Department of Transportation crew provided a detour for northbound Baker Street traffic.