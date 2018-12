Missing Yamhill woman killed in traffic crash

TILLAMOOK -- A Yamhill woman was killed Monday when she was hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 near Barview Jetty County Park.

Carol Warner Christen, 79, had been reported missing from the park about 4:55 p.m. Oregon State Police were called to the scene of a crash about 5:30 and discovered Christen had been hit and killed.

The highway was closed for about four hours during the investigation.