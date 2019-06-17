Mina Lucille DeGraff - 1918 - 2019

Mina Lucille DeGraff went to be with the Lord on June 17, 2019. She was born March 8, 1918, to Wilbur and Fuchsia L. (Dinwiddie) Nuckols. She lived on the farm until moving in 1937 to McMinnville, Oregon.

Mina worked for the Palm Café as an assistant cook and later at Oakwood Glen as a cook. She loved her church and until later years was very active in teaching Sunday school and working in the Women’s Missionary Council. She loved to cook, sew, quilt and do gardening. Her motto was “One day at a time."

Mina is survived by a daughter, Helen Williams; grandchildren, Tami Hengehold, Kitty Michaelis, Terri Preston, Kim Hopper, Rodney DeGraff, Angela Rowan, Lisa Ornelas, Larry Williams and Dwayne Williams; 17 great-grandkids; and 14 great-great-grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd; son, Robert; and daughter, Winifred Ornelas.

Cryptside services were held at 11:00 a.m.Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Park, McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com