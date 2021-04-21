Milton L. Perkins 1936 - 2021

Milton “Buddy” LeRoy Perkins passed away April 21, 2021, with his wife Gertrud by his side. Milt was born June 26,1936, in Aberdeen, Washington, to parents Alta and Merle. He spent most of his life growing up in McMinnville, Oregon, living with his mom and older sister Patricia. Milt graduated from Mac High in 1955, got married, and had a daughter, Shelly. He went on to enlist in the Army and after 10 years graduated from the Officer Candidate School. He was stationed in Korea, Panama, Germany, Vietnam, and various U.S. bases.

While stationed in West Germany, Milt met and wed his second wife, Gertrud, in 1962. The young couple moved to several bases during their early years before settling at Fort Benning, Georgia. He and Gerti raised two sons, Marvin and Milton, while Milt was an instructor. Milt retired in 1976 with the rank of Major and returned home to McMinnville.

In retirement, Milt continued to work in the lumber and retail sectors. He loved to go fishing, played a mean game of cutthroat pinochle, enjoyed a frosty pint of beer, knew his way around a BBQ, and traveled extensively and frequently with Gerti. He always made any get-together a better get-together!

Milt, lovingly called OPA, leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Gertrud; a daughter, Shelly; two sons, Marvin and Milton; and sister, Patricia. He is also survived by seven grandchildren whom he loved very much.

Milton “Buddy” LeRoy Perkins will be laid to rest, with full military honors, at 2:30 p.m. April 27, 2021, at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

