Mike VanSlyke 1963 - 2020

On Saturday, March 28, 2020, Mike VanSlyke, beloved husband and step-father of Aaron and Thia, passed away at the age of 57.

He began his career as an aircraft mechanic, becoming an expert and trainer in his field. His work for United Airlines in California, followed by Evergreen Aviation, and NWUAV in McMinnville took him to such far-flung places as Guam, Germany and Kenya. Name the airport or aircraft, he was there, and he had a story to tell. He considered himself lucky to work for a small family owned company, where Chris and Heather treated him like one of their own. His co-workers will always remember his no-nonsense approach to solving problems.

In addition to being a pilot, he was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who loved racing and going on off-road, cross-country motorcycle adventures around the globe with his friends, Brian and Dave, the last of which took him to the Isle of Man in Europe. Among his natural gifts was his ability to repair, take apart, and build engines. One of his latest two passions included building a rat rod, for which he and his newest friend, Juan, were on the hunt for parts. His second favorite thing to do was race his X-Maxx RC.

He grew up with his three cousins, Kathy, John and Kevin, whom he called his siblings, and under the care of his mother, Maureen, whom he loved more than anyone, and his second mom, Aunt Carol. He will be forever grateful to Uncle Bill and Aunt Sue for always being there. In his last years, he was surrounded by his friends in McMinnville, all of whom he viewed as family, such as Graham and Adam.

He will be forever remembered as Tami’s sweetheart, listening to the tunes of his favorite country musicians, aloft his motorcycle, with the open road ahead of him.

To maintain the small group mandate, the family held a private funeral and will arrange a larger celebration of life in the future. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com