Mike Gephart 1969 - 2022

Mike Gephart, electrician and avid fisherman, passed away March 18, 2022, at the age of 52, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.

Mike discovered his career passion as an electrician at a very young age, stating he loved shocking his brothers and just wanted to learn more. Countless IBEW Local 280 brothers and sisters have expressed sincere gratitude for Mike’s ability to patiently share his knowledge until the light finally came on and they got it.

Mike was a man of many hats. First and foremost, a husband and forever guy friend to Deb Gephart and father to Ashley Bakkala, Noah Gephart, Ryalee Braxling and Tiffany Brewster. He was a true kid-at-heart, which made him the best Papa to his five grandchildren. He made all of his relationships special, including being a brother, uncle, and friend to so many. He made strong impactful relationships with everyone he encountered because of his selflessness, eagerness to help others, positive energy and happiness he radiated.

Mike was known for his love of vanilla ice cream, blackberry pie, lasagna, Coca-Cola, his pup, Zoey, Bi-Mart Tuesdays and, of course, fishing, especially on the Salmon River.

He will be honored in a lakeside Celebration of Life on April 16, 2022. His family and friends will gather from noon to 4 p.m. at Henry Hagg Lake, Sain Creek Pavilion, because in Mike’s eyes, every day fishing was a great day.

Love ya. See ya. Bye.