Michael Lynn Brooks 1940 - 2025

Michael Lynn Brooks, a man of deep roots, unmatched patience, and a heart of gold, passed away December 10, 2025. While he was known professionally as "The Grower of Trees" who helped build Carlton Plants, his greatest and most lasting achievement was the love and devotion he poured into his family.

Born in Carlton, Oregon, in 1940, and a lifelong resident of the McMinnville-Dayton areas, Michael was a true son of the Willamette Valley. His early years at The First Church of the Nazarene helped form the foundation of a man defined by God, with a gentle spirit and genuine warmth. He was a man who made friends effortlessly, meeting the world with an open heart and a ready smile.

To his children, Michael was simply the best father in the world. He was a steady, calming presence who navigated life with tremendous patience and understanding. Whether his children or his extended family were facing challenges or celebrating milestones, Michael met every situation with tenacity and grace. He was a protector and a teacher who led by example, showing what true strength is when led by kindness.

His passion for growth extended far beyond the nursery rows: Michael was an artist with the earth; he was known for his stunning flower beds and potted arrangements that adorned his homes. His talent was so distinct that neighbors and passersby would see the vibrant displays and know instantly, "That’s Michael’s house!" He took great pride in creating beauty for everyone to enjoy—a reflection of his generous spirit.

His legacy is not only in the thousands of beautiful trees he nurtured throughout his career; it is also in the enduring roots of love he planted, not only in his family, but in the world.

Michael is survived by his son, Jeremiah (Katie) Brooks; his daughter, Kathryn Brooks (Tim Wilbanks); his brother, Gary (Ginger) Brooks; and his sister, Patty Brooks. He is also survived by his six beloved grandsons and two granddaughters-in-law, all of whom carry forth his strength, love, and kindness. He leaves behind a community that will forever miss his steady hand, his easy smile, and kind soul.

A Celebration of Life will be held this summer to be announced at a later date.