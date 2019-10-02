October 2, 2019 Tweet

Michael Joseph Steigh - 1955-2019

We who were blessed to have known him celebrate the life of Michael Joseph Steigh.

Mike passed away September 19, 2019, way too soon. Death was due to an accident while working on the job he loved. He was born April 7, 1955, in Fresno California, the only child of Jack Mitchell Steigh and Helen Marie Price.

Mike's desire to become a heavy equipment operator began when he was a young boy, about 7 years old. At that time, there was a construction site down the street from where he lived, and he would go out and watch that equipment for hours on end.

When he got a little bit older, his first paying job was to be able to wash the equipment. They would pay him a few dollars, and he knew at that time his calling was to become a heavy equipment operator.

Mike graduated early from high school and as soon as possible, he was achieving his goal. In only a few years, he owned and operated his own construction company (SteCo) in California. When the recession hit in 2008, he went to work for the National Park Service at Crater Lake for four years.

In 2012, Mike became a very valued employee of BLM. He was always laughing and never met a stranger. His caring and friendly nature was felt by his whole working family, and reached out to the community and all those who knew him.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Melinda, of over 35 years.

He is survived by his best friend, companion and fiancee, Dani Rulison, as well as his beloved four-pawed family, Angus, Busby, Macy, Tucker, China and Tanner.