Michael Heinen 1941-2022

Michael Heinen was born July 2, 1941, to Ed and Bernice Heinen in Wallace, Idaho. In 1987, Michael moved into a group home with Oregon Mennonite Residential Services on Third Street in McMinnville, Oregon, where he lived until he passed away December 25, 2022, his favorite holiday. He was 81.

He has left us with so many fond memories. Michael was a wonderful person inside and out. He had a sense of humor and a spark of orneriness. He cared for his housemates, staff, and had many long-term, meaningful friendships. Michael loved to color, go shopping, and have lunch at the Casino.

We will be celebrating his life at 10 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at St. James Church at 10:00am. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and celebrate his wonderful life with us.

To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.