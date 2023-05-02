Michael David Zentner 1949 - 2026

Michael David Zentner worked to keep the nuclear threat contained. He died August 13, 2026, at the age of 76. Michael grew up in a farming community outside McMinnville, Oregon. Late one night as a teenager, while driving a bean combine at two or three in the morning, he saw a shooting star streak across the sky and appear to strike the fields ahead of him. He never forgot it and returned to the memory often in later years. He grew up near Paul and Evelyn Trent, whose famous photographs of a strange object over their farm added to his early sense of wonder and curiosity. Michael had a natural charisma. He was prom king, fraternity president, and a standout football player, playing in high school for legendary Oregon coach Dewey Sullivan before continuing the sport in college. But it was his curiosity that drove him to understand how things worked and what could be known, leading him to nuclear physics and a career focused on reducing nuclear threats around the world. In the 1990s, his work took him to Russia, where he climbed the metal stairs of nuclear facilities to inspect them first-hand. His work also took him to the International Atomic Energy Agency, where he contributed to the mission that earned the agency the 2005 Nobel Peace Prize. Later, in Washington, D.C., he turned that same analytical mind toward understanding nuclear proliferation and security risks. It was serious work, often conducted far from home, devoted to a simple purpose: making a dangerous world a little safer. A Lutheran, devoted husband to Elaine Zentner, and father of five sons, Jeremy, Duard, David, Stephen, and Anthony, and stepson Kit Rivers. Michael leaves behind a family shaped by his curiosity, his charisma, and his love of a good story. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, September 13, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son, McMinnville, Oregon, with military interment at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. A reception and celebration of Michael’s life will follow, with details to be announced at the service. Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville will be handling arrangements and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Folds of Honor. Michael loved a good story, and his family would be grateful to hear yours. Those who knew him are invited to share stories, memories and photographs, whether or not they are able to attend the service. They may be emailed to the family at rememberingmichaelzentner@gmail.com. Cards and condolences may also be sent through Macy & Son Funeral Home; 135 N.E. Evans Street, McMinnville, OR, 97128, or at: www.macyandson.com.