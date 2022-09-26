Micah Colin Shepard 1985 - 2022

Micah Colin Shepard passed away suddenly and unexpectedly following a brief illness on September 26, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon. He was born March 27, 1985, at OHSU in Portland, Oregon, on March 27, 1985. His parents were Glen and Virginia (Osborn) Shepard.

He was raised in McMinnville and attended McMinnville schools. During this time, he made many life-long friends. His love for soccer started early, playing on teams in the Parks and Recreation program. He was a member of the U14 State Champion traveling soccer team. He was a Portland Timbers fan. He also enjoyed skateboarding, snowboarding and fishing. He was an avid traveler, having taken his first airplane trip at three months old.

After working as a pharmacy tech, he obtained his horticulture degree from OSU. He then did pest surveillance for blueberry growers exporting berries to Asia. He was involved in the cultivation of marijuana and worked for the state of Oregon at the salmon hatcheries in Otis and Hebo.

He is survived by his mother, Virginia; three uncles, Anthony, Keith and Glen, and their spouses; aunt, Jill in England. He has three cousins, Trevor, Alaina and Kellan. He was preceded in death by his father; two sets of grandparents; and his aunt Linda. A celebration of life will be held December 4, 2022, in Pacific City. Masking and COVID precautions will be followed. Further details available by calling or texting 971 241-8646 or 503 481-2257. He will be missed by his family and friends.