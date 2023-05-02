Metal arts show offered Saturday

The third-annual Metal Arts Show, selling gifts of all sorts, will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Yamhill Valley Heritage Center, 11275 Durham Lane, McMinnville.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Admission is $5 or five cans of food for the Yamhill County food bank.

More than 30 metal arts will display their wares and demonstrate their work in bronze, copper, silver and other metals. Creations range from jewelry to replicas of ancient armor and swords, said Maggie Bowman, a jewelry artist who organizes the event.

Food trucks will be on hand. Live music will be playing.

For more information, send email to margaretbowman1957@gmail.com.