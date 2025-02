Merkley holds town hall Sunday

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a town hall, open to the public, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Duniway Middle School, Gym A, 1575 N.W. Michelbook Lane, McMinnville.

Merkley will provide a legislative update and take questions from constituents. A Democrat who lives in Myrtle Creek, Merkley has been in office since 2009.