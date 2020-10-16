Menke, Garvin, Chenoweth our choices for city council

For at least the last quarter century, McMinnville’s mayor and council candidates have generally faced little if any serious opposition. That began to change two years ago with the hard-fought, high-dollar Sal Peralta/Chris Chenoweth race, and burst into full flower this year with serious races developing for the mayorship and all three open council seats.

We see three factors at work here: 1) Council failure to afford citizens more generous and respectful opportunities for engagement in two contentious issues of recent years, homelessness and westside growth. 2) A surge of newcomers not necessarily attuned to or interested in an entrenched old guard’s “McMinnville way” of doing things. 3) Increasingly bitter political polarization, with regional political party interests focusing on non-partisan local races.

We are not sympathetic to the injection of raw partisan ideology into city and county races. We are, however, supportive of richer, fuller engagement of citizens in local decisionmaking, and with giving newer residents a more meaningful say.

Here’s how that played out in our endorsement decisions in the three council races:

Kellie Menke over Brittany Ruiz

In some respects, we regard Menke as part of the problem in the city’s failure to fully engage its citizenry, particularly those migrating here in recent years.

We assume this will be her last term, should she be re-elected. In that event, we think it would be best if she relinquished the council presidency in favor of a member of the next generation, as the city needs to begin embracing representative democracy and demographic and generational change more openly.

However, she brings to the council an incredibly deep and rich vein of public service. She is experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated.

Challenger Brittany Ruiz is confident, articulate, energetic and conversant on city issues. She has experience with public engagement, but exclusively from the citizen activist side, and often taking confrontational rather than collaborative forms. She also comes armed with strongly held ideological views, which would need to be checked at the policymaking door for her to be an effective and representative councilor.

Menke is endorsed by all current councilors, many of whom have sparred with her at meetings. The fact she can draw such support by those who criticize her is a reason we consider her better suited to work through the important issues facing McMinnville in the next four years.

Adam Garvin over Tynan Pierce

Pierce impressed us with his endorsement interview; perhaps, the best of the season.

A relative newcomer, he is brimming with fresh, innovative ideas for fuller and more effective public engagement. What’s more, he has developed practical ways to introduce them.

Garvin has come to serve as the business community’s primary conduit to the council, a role of immense importance in a community that finds itself questioning, “how business-friendly is McMinnville?” He has proven a very steady hand, particularly behind the scenes.

What’s more, he helps supply the kind of next-generation vision sorely needed on the council, and does it with insights gathered from serious on-the-job experience.

We may have endorsed Pierce in a different race or another year, but can’t bring ourselves to recommend him over a proven contributor filling some valuable niches.

Chris Chenoweth over Lisa McCracken

Chenoweth has been schooling himself on city issues for three years running now, having run for a council seat in 2018.

He is a political and social conservative with values derived through personal conviction and principle. We view him an independent thinker when it comes to local policymaking, and his status as a longtime local business owner is a plus.

McCracken’s focus is on maintaining services in a growing city, and her work as a veterans’ advocate would be constructive on the council.

However, Chenoweth’s command of the issues runs much deeper and we find it easy to give him the nod in Ward 1.