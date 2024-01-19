Memory Lane: Jan. 19, 2024

A look back at Yamhill County news from the week Jan. 14-20

10 Years Ago

- In 2011, Miriam Corona was involved with the successful effort to save San Martin de Porres, a Catholic mission in Dayton, from closure. It was her first taste of the excitement coinciding with making changes in the community.

Now the Linfield College senior is spreading some of that excitement, as a member of the Unidos Bridging Community executive council.

Since its formation two years ago the Unidos have worked to create bridges of support between the Latino and non-Latino communities of Yamhill County.

[2024 update: Miriam Corona Vargas is now executive director of Unidos.]

- Yamhill County residents will have a chance to hear what several elected officials think about medical marijuana dispensaries at a public forum slated at McMenamins Hotel Oregon. Yamhill County Sheriff Jack Crabtree, County Commissioner Mary Stern and Dayton City Councilor Annette Frank will participate in the forum moderated by Compassionate Oregon director and lobbyist, Anthony Taylor.

- Buddy, a 2-year-old German shepherd, is a happy boy these days. He has a newly fenced yard to play in. Volunteers with Fences for Fido, a nonprofit organization that provides safe spaces for dogs, built the approximately 132-by-40-foot enclosure at a rural McMinnville residence.

25 Years Ago

- Construction of single-family homes in McMinnville rebounded in 1998 after dropping in each of the previous three years, according to building permit data newly released by the city’s building department.

Building permits for frame-built, single-family homes jumped 33 percent to 128, up from 1997’s decade-low 91. Combined with 79 manufactured home placements, the 207 home total topped 1997’s 192. That ended several years of decline from a mid-90s peak of 287.

The trend is likely to continue, according to city manager Kent Taylor in his analysis of that McMinnville economy in the city’s annual audit.

- Several human resource agencies in Yamhill County have pooled their efforts to offer a series of free parenting classes to county residents. Classes met weekly.

Employees of Yamhill County and the city of McMinnville are being offered a class on successful parenting sponsored by the McMinnville Police Department, city of McMinnville Peer Court and Lutheran Family Services.

50 Years Ago

- McMinnville Volunteer Fire Department has answered thousands of calls for the community. Now they are putting out the call for historical photographs and mementos of the department to display in honor of their 100th anniversary. Rummage through those attics and trunks and see what you can find. Was Grandpa a fireman? The department promised to take good care of items loaned (and protection is their business.) The kickoff of the celebration is March 1. Hurry!

- “There’s no question about it, there’s going to be a shortage of fertilizer this year.” The man talking was Senator Tony Meeker of Amity, who, with his father, Phil, is in the feed, seed and fertilizer supply business and is expecting about 25 to 30 percent less nitrogen-based fertilizer this year.

“Area farmers use the products mainly in the raising of wheat and feed grain. A rough estimate equates 100 pounds of wheat yield will need 100 pounds of nitrogen. What’s even more disturbing is that more Yamhill County farm land is being used for wheat and feed grain production, an increase of about 15 percent over past years, mainly due to the high price paid for the crops last year.”