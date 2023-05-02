Memory Lane 122224

A look back at Yamhill County news

10 years ago

n A candlelight vigil is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Dec. 22 at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, 544 N.E. Second St., to support the church’s decision to let homeless people pitch tents on the church property. The city sent the church a letter Dec. 11 declaring the tents a nuisance and warned the church leaders they faced a potential $500 find if the tents were not removed, but did not set a deadline to do so. City officials said the burden of finding a solution rests with the church, as it created the immediate problem – a makeshift homeless camp in downtown neighborhood, complete with portable outhouse. That has raised the hackles among both commercial and residential neighbors.

n McMinnville Police Sgt. Rhonda Sandoval and officers Justin James and Brian McMullen have returned to duty, interim chief Matt Scales said. The three were on paid leave since Nov. 15, when they fired 15 rounds at Juventino Bermudez-Arenas, killing him, after he returned to the 7-Eleven where he had fatally stabbed 20-year-old Linfield College sophomore Parker Moore minutes earlier.

25 Years Ago

n In McMinnville, the average person on the street is a lumber baron, whether they know it or not.

The city’s municipal utility, McMinnville Water & Light, owns more than 1,000 acres of timberland high in the Coast Range around its reservoirs. That’s been very profitable for the utility in the past decade, and thus for its customers, because they’re the ones who reap the benefits.

Now, with a multi-million-dollar McGuire Reservoir expansion project looming, Water & Light is going to step up that timber harvest, even going above sustainable levels for a few years, so it can handle the costs of growth without raising water rates or dipping into its reserve fund.

n A beaming Nancy Reed was sworn in as Yamhill County Treasurer Monday, weeks after the county commission passed her over, despite her deputy treasurer credentials, to appoint former U.S. Congressman Jim Bunn. She was appointed to serve the remaining year in the current term of longtime Treasurer Harriet Miller, who is resigning Dec. 31. However, she may face a fight with Bunn to retain the seat. Both have filed to run for a full four-year term in next year’s elections.

50 Years Ago

n A citizen fact-finding committee is expected to make final recommendations on proposed District 40 building program at a special Dec. 23 meeting of the school board.

Twelve members of the committee chaired by McMinnville attorney James Craig met Friday, Dec. 13, to further review Nov. 5 defeat of a proposed $6.1 million building program. The initial proposal included a new junior high with swimming pool and a multi-use auditorium for the high school.

n Holiday layoffs are impacting another 200 people in the Willamina-Sheridan area, as two area mills close down in response to the depressed lumber market.

Taylor Lumber Co in Sheridan closed for “an indefinite period,” throwing 50 to 60 employees out of work. Another major holiday closure, involving 200 Willamina Lumber Co. employees, came Monday as mill owners citied both routine maintenance and the depressed market as reasons for closure.

n Early Monday morning some 500 capsules of Darvon were reported missing from Thrifty Drug, 303 E. Third St., after burglars had entered a smashed-out window on the premises. On Tuesday night, Drive-In Pharmacy, 1313 N. Adams St., lost $600 worth of narcotic drugs, $20 in cash and $20 in miscellaneous goods, A pane of glass had been removed from one of the sliding drive-up windows.