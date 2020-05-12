Memorial Weekend boat races canceled in Newberg

The Newberg Boat Club has canceled its annual Memorial Weekend Boat Races, which typically attract about 1,500 people over the two-day weekend.

Club member Don Schmidt, who co-chairs the races, said the club tried to figure out some scenario under which it could safely operate the popular event, but reluctantly concluded that it was unable to find a way.

Several factors played into the decision, he said: The Coast Guard Auxiliary, which normally handles shutting down the river said it would be unable to participate, for example, and many of the usual participants are from the Seattle area, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus.

The races is one of the oldest outboard racing events in the country, held in conjunction with the Columbia Outboard Racing Association.