Meighan Cordie's mother sentenced
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Jennifer Weathers is seated with her attorney, Walter Todd of Salem, during Tuesday morning's plea and sentencing hearing.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##A handcuffed Jennifer Weathers is led out of the courtroom and to the Yamhill County Jail where she will serve time.
Rusty Rae/News-Register##Anna Marie Ruiz reads a statement on behalf of Meighan Cordie's young daughter during a plea and sentencing hearing for Cordie's mother, Jennifer Weathers. Yamhill County Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Donner, left, listens.
Jennifer Weathers, whose daughter, Meighan Cordie, died last August when she either jumped out or accidentally fell from a vehicle driven by her mother, pleaded guilty Tuesday morning in Yamhill County Circuit Court to one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
One count of recklessly endangering another person was dismissed as the result of plea negotiations between Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Donner and Weathers' attorney, Walter Todd of Salem.
Both charges are Class A misdemeanors.
Judge Cynthia Easterday sentenced the 50-year-old Weathers to 120 hours in jail followed by 36 months of formal probation. During that time, she can have no contact with Cordie's young daughter, Gia, who also was a passenger when the incident occurred.
Weathers was handcuffed following the plea and sentencing hearing and led out of the courtroom to begin serving her time.
She must also attend a victim's impact pane and, the High Risk Driving Course at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, and must engage in alcohol treatment. Additionally, Weathers will have her license suspended for 12 months and pay a $1,000 fine.
Weathers briefly addressed the court, saying the incident should not have happened. She said she misses her daughter.
Peggy Holland is Gia's grandmother. Her son, Brendon, is Gia's father. A friend of Holland's, Anna Marie Ruiz, read a a three-page statement from her.
"Gia will not be so fortunate to know a lifetime of her mother's love," Holland said. "I can't imagine any amount of justice served that would ever make this anything other than what it is.
"My sincere hope is that this court will recognize the devastation that Jennifer Weathers' actions have caused in her granddaughter Gia's life."
Easterday wanted to impress upon Weathers the seriousness of drinking and driving.
"From the bottom of your soul, I hope you are so sorry," she said. "I'm not getting that from you.
"There are so many ripple effects to something like this. It's a whole, new way of life for everybody."
See Friday's News-Register for additional details.
Comments
fir tree
So the storyline here is that if you can get a high dollar attorney with no moral values then you can get away with anything. This is just so wrong on so many levels.
tagup
The lack of moral values isn't on the attorney, it's on the defendant.....I'm not sure there was enough evidence to even make the DUI stick had she not pled guilty.......The fact that she mislead law enforcement about the actual event says a lot about who she is as a person.....That's what people should remember.....
Lulu
Lovely woman.
Bill B
Well I hope her wrist doesn't hurt too badly..
Joel
This makes me sick. Sounds like Walter Todd took Benjamin Donner to the cleaners in the "negotiations".