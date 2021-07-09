McMinnville woman wins vaccine lottery

Chloe Zinda of McMinnville is the $1 million winner in Oregon's "Take Your Shot" lottery, an effort to encourage the state's resident to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Gov. Kate Brown announced the winner Friday.

Zinda is a 2016 graduate of McMinnville High School. She was a swimmer on the Grizzly team.

She's now an art student at Oregon State University. She told Brown she plans to use her winnings to pursue her dreams of becoming an artist, as well as to pay off student debt.

In addition to one $1 million winner, 36 names were drawn to win $10,000, one in each county.