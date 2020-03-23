McMinnville woman on scooter struck, injured

A woman riding a motorized scooter was seriously injured when she was struck by a car about 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the driveway of an apartment complex on Lafayette Avenue.

Karen Hoover, 80, was taken by ambulance to a Life Flight helicopter, then flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. She was listed as serious, but stable, on Monday.

Police said Hoover was northbound on the sidewalk along Lafayette Avenue. Luis Vargas Garcia, 23, of McMinnville was exiting the driveway of Redwood Commons apartments in his 2003 Nissan Xterra when he struck her.

The victim was thrown from the scooter and received serious injuries, police said. Her dog was killed.

The Nissan driver was not hurt.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. No citations have been issued as yet.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not spoken to police is asked to call St. Josh Sheets, at 503-434-7307 or at josh.sheets@mcminnvilleoregon.gov.