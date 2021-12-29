McMinnville woman and her son killed in Christmas Eve Salem crash

A McMinnville woman and her son were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Christmas eve in South Salem, according to the Salem Police Department.

The victims were identified as 61-year-old Linda Diana Lee of McMinnville and Jason Bernard Pelletier, 43, of Salem, formerly of Amity and McMinnville.

His daughter, Erin McKenzie Pelletier, 22, a 2018 McMinnville High School graduate, was transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital for treatment.

Police gave this account:

About 9:30 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to the intersection of Commercial Street and Browning Avenue SE.

One vehicle, a Jeep SUV, was on its side in the roadway. A Nissan sedan was in the landscape strip of a nearby business.

A witness reported the Jeep, traveling northbound on Commercial and driven by Daniel McDaniel, 52, collided with the Nissan, operated by Jason Pelletier, as it attempted to turn eastbound into the parking lot of a business. The Nissan then struck another vehicle in the lot.

McDaniel was also transported by ambulance to Salem Hospital for treatment.

The Salem Police Traffic Team continues to investigate the crash and has released no further information.

Services are pending for Lee and Pelletier under the direction of Macy & Son.

Lacy Hansen has created a GoFundMe fundraiser. She wrote:

“I am creating this GoFundMe to help my sweet, loving and hardworking sister-in-law, Heather Pelletier, with the unforeseen expenses that have come with losing her loving husband of 23 years and father to their two gorgeous daughters, Jason Pelletier.

“Jason and his mother were killed in a car accident in Salem on Christmas eve. Jason and Heather’s daughter, Erin Pelletier, was injured and is recovering from several surgeries in the ICU (at Salem Hospital). He also leaves behind his other daughter, Caitie Pelletier.”

The fundraiser will cover funeral and medical expenses. More than $11,000 of a $20,000 goal has been raised. The contributions include one for $2,500 from an anonymous donor..