By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • September 1, 2020 Tweet

McMinnville Water & Light seeks 3% rate increase

A half-hour from McMinnville in the Coast Range, Haskins Creek Reservoir is the smaller of two sources of water for the city of McMinnville.

The utility is proposing a usage rate increase of 2.4% and a meter charge increase that raises the total by 3%. Its board of directors will consider a number of options at the Zoom meeting, including a possible postponement of the increase.

Those intending to testify about the proposed rate increase may join the Zoom conference, participate by telephone, or submit written comments in advance.

The proposed increase is part of the utility’s 5-year strategic plan. In 2018, Water & Light hired a consultant to analyze the cost of providing water and power services.

The consultant, Mark Beauchamp of Utility Financial Solutions, said the utility needed to charge more to bring its fees in line with the cost of providing water service. He recommended annual increases for five years, from 2018 through 2022, in order to gradually bring costs and charges in line.

The public may also join the meeting by phone or by Zoom:

Phone: 1- 253-215-8782.

Meeting I.D.: 862 9791 6865. Password: 130351.

The meeting also will be live streamed on YouTube. A link is provided at https://www.mc-power.com/meeting/.

Written comments can also be sent to the clerk of the commission at tdm@mc-power.com.

For more information, questions should be directed to General Manager John Dietz by emailing tdm@mc-power.com or calling 503-472-6158.