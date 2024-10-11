McMinnville School Board to review book challenge policy in meeting

If the board finds that the committee followed the correct district reviewing process of the seven challenged books, then the board will follow the recommendation to keep the books on the shelves at Mac High library.

The committee was made up of district educators, a librarian and parents met over the summer to consider the books, which a parent had sought to remove saying they included sex, violence, references to transgender issues and other content the challenger didn’t believe to be appropriate for high school students.

All seven books were read in their entirety by at least two members of the committee.

Cindy Allen of McMinnville asked in May that seven titles be removed from the MHS library: “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin; “Me, Earl and the Dying Girl” by Jesse Andrews Nolun; “Looking for Alaska” by John Green; and four books by Ellen Hopkins, “Perfect,” “Smoke,” “Glass” and “Tricks.”

Initially, Allen also called for removing and replacing two other books. In conjunction with the organization Parents Rights in Education, she asked for removing “Gender Queer, A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, saying the book is sexually graphic and pornographic, and that it contains “how to” information; and “Let’s Talk About It,” saying it contains graphic illustrations of naked bodies and content that should be covered in health class, not a library book.

Mac High officials upheld her request about those two books and removed them. The other complaints were sent to the district level committee.

The challenger appealed to the superintendent, who upheld the committee’s recommendation. Now the board will consider the challenger’s appeal.

The meeting can be attended virtual over Zoom. Visit msd.k12.or.us and click on the Monday meeting on the homepage to attend virtually.