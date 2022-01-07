McMinnville School Board to meet Jan. 10

McMinnville School Board members will discuss business at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, in the district office, 800 N.E. Lafayette Avenue. The public meeting also will be viewable via Zoom; a link is available from boardsecretary@msd.k12.or.us.

The district will mark School Board Appreciation Month during the meeting, in addition to hearing reports and considering policy updates.

No public comments will be taken during the meeting, but anyone can submit written comments to the board secretary by 3 p.m. Jan. 10.

The reason is that the district has not yet been able to update technology for accepting comments via Zoom; since both those on Zoom and those in the board room need an equal opportunity to comment, all statements will be taken in writing this month. District officials hope to have the Zoom comment process available by February.

For more information, call the district office, at 503-565-4000.