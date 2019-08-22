McMinnville's housing problems amount to a hill of beans
jusasking
I don't get it. What is 'McMinnville's housing problem'? Someone needs to enlighten me. Will people continue to move here if there are no houses available? Are there people living here who want a house but can't find one? Why is it an underlying assumption that McMinnville must continually get bigger. Where are the facts to support this? What happens if we don't build more housing? Are new businesses(jobs) coming to town or are we just going to become a bedroom community for the Portland and Salem areas? If this is State mandated, I would like to see an article outlining those requirements.
McMinnville Planning Department
Those are all good questions and unfortunately the legal mandates are often left out of the articles and discussion. By Oregon state laws, the city has to plan to accommodate the next twenty years of growth that is projected for the City of McMinnville. And the growth projections are not a choice of the City of McMinnville they are also mandated by state law. When we say that we need to plan for an additional 12,000 people by 2041, that is not a choice of the City of McMinnville it is a mandate from the state and carefully governed by state law as part of the coordinated population forecast. This is all done to ensure that population growth is happening with urban growth boundaries of cities and not on farm and forest land. The most recent forecast was issued in 2017 and forecasted population growth to plan for through 2067. It is issued by PSU as the Coordinated Population Forecast for Yamhill County. So the state is not giving us a choice of whether or not we plan to accommodate 12,000 more people in McMinnville over the next 20 years, the state is asking us "how" are we going to accommodate 12,000 more people. Are we going to change our development codes to require more housing density within our existing city limits or are we going to expand our boundaries. And what is our action plan to ensure that our "how" is going to happen - ie how are we actually changing our development codes or expanding the boundaries. Admittedly, we don't know what would happen if as a city we decided that we were not going to follow state laws and plan for the mandated growth, or we decided that we were going to plan for lesser growth - say 6,000 people instead of 12,000 people.
In terms of the questions about housing data and business data that is all part of the analysis and can be found on the city's website at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov on the planning page under long range planning - housing needs analysis.
Lulu
Jusasking makes valid points.
Maybe you could tell the state to take their mandate and put it where the sun don't shine.
father_of_three
McMinnville Planning...did I understand you correctly....they just want to know if you have a plan, not mandating that the city will have more housing?
GRM
first of all thank you MPD for explaining. That took a lot of "steam"out of the breakfast discussion I had with my wife about the MPD because we both are strongly opposing the inflationary building of houses and apartments here. We were asking the same questions like 'jusasking'. If 'fatherofthree' is correct why are we not 'Lulus' solution ? Maybe in a more polite way ?
Treehouse
According to the article: "Richards told commissioners and councilors that McMinnville has only about 545 acres of buildable land in its urban growth boundary — only 180 acres of which could be developed in the near future."
I really wish there was some more reporting here about that. I know there can be a lot of reasons why any particular parcel that might be subject to new residential development or redevelopment could be constrained. But it would be helpful to understand first, what assumptions are being made by the committee and its consultant which result in this reduction from 545 acres to only 180 acre? And also what assumptions are being made about existing parcels capable of more intensive residential development?
Perhaps some of those assumptions are relevant to public awareness and input. Citizens might be interested in considering alternatives that change the basis of those assumptions and remove some of those constraints.
Mike
Even if the State did not require long range planning for population growth, I would want the city and county would do long range planning. Just is common sense. Just as a family is in trouble if they do not plan for the future, a city needs to have ideas of dealing with the future.
gregtompkins
Densify 1st and 2nd build skyscrapers there and turn all three downtown streets into one ways. And have a trolley going up to hill street. Add a few more layers on top of the parking garage. Don increase the UGB live within the current boundaries. Californians are used to dense living. And take out all the trailer parks and put 4-5 storey complexes in their place.
McMinnville Planning Department
We are going to try and answer people's questions as they come . . . For father_of_three - yes we have to submit a plan to the state, but we also have to submit an action plan that demonstrates how we are going to meet our future housing need. If, for instance, as a community we decide that we will be absorbing growth by building up and not out, than the state will want to see us change our development codes that only allow development that is higher density housing and not allow any lower density development - this is part of our submittals to the state. In terms of LuLu's suggestion, well ....(if we had a dollar for every time that we thought that as well - smiles!). We don't know what the state would do if we just chose to do nothing. The reality is growth will occur in McMinnville - we can either get in front of it so that it occurs the way we want it to or .... it will just happen driven by the market. Land will get more and more expensive and we suspect we will lose more affordable homes that will be displaced by expensive homes.
McMinnville Planning Department
Responding to TreeHouse, the article condensed 1 1/2 hours of dialogue into a short article so some of the data is out of context. There are 661 acres of "buildable" land in McMinnville's UGB. Of that 661 acres much of it is not in a readily developable position - it is already being used for a specific use in the county or doe not have critical infrastructure. Approximately 285 acres are rural residential homes in the county that do not want to annex into the city and develop - (and as they say in their lifetime), another 81 acres are waiting for a $8,000,000 water infrastructure project that is not funded, another 75+ are underway with development right now, and 43 are on partially vacant lots. The analysis and data can be found in the 2019 Housing Needs Analysis that is posted on the city's website at www.mcminnvilleoregon.gov on the planning page under long range planning - housing needs analysis. Hope that helps.
Jim
My question to the planning department is how are you going to bring all these homes and people into McMinnville with the road system we have now? I’d say till you have an adequate road system to handle the extra traffic there is not much use of more houses or more land in the UGB. Are Main arterial roads are at the maximum at peak traffic hours now. We don’t have Beaverton or Hillsboro’s population but our roads look like it.