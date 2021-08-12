McMinnville resident $5.8 million richer

A McMinnville resident is the latest Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot winner, taking home a $5.8 million jackpot.

Richard Krohn matched all six numbers for the Monday, July 26 drawing.

“I have been playing these numbers for about year,” Krohn said. “They are a combination of birthdays and anniversaries.”

Krohn said he was a long-time player who faithfully buys a ticket for each drawing, every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The week he won, however, he forgot to get a ticket.

“Over the weekend I had forgotten to get the Saturday ticket, and we were driving by the 7-Eleven near Linfield (University) and we stopped to get one,” he said. “I’m glad I did.”

Krohn said it is also his routine to check his tickets with his morning coffee, manually looking online and circling the numbers on his ticket.

“I looked at the numbers and then looked again,” he said. “I have the Lottery app, so I scanned the ticket and the screen blew up with stars and balloons.”

He then woke up his wife, shouting, “You have to get up! I got my numbers! I got all of them!”

Krohn took the prize as a 30-year annuity, to be paid annually and said the couple were still planning on what to do with the prize.