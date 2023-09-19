McMinnville police targeting speeding

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Justanotherday
McDonald Street by the high school is very bad.
tagup
Wallace to Baker Creek Rd on Hill please!!
Big citation money after 10pm.
Bill B
and Wallace from Michelbook to Hill Rd. before and after school. Have to say I drive around Mac quite a bit and I rarely see someone pulled over for an infraction. Apparently it's not a priority without special funding.