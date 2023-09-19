By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

McMinnville police targeting speeding

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Justanotherday

McDonald Street by the high school is very bad.

tagup

Wallace to Baker Creek Rd on Hill please!!
Big citation money after 10pm.

Bill B

and Wallace from Michelbook to Hill Rd. before and after school. Have to say I drive around Mac quite a bit and I rarely see someone pulled over for an infraction. Apparently it's not a priority without special funding.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented