McMinnville Planning Commission plans for year, sets priority list

Comments
Joel
So glad to hear that they are laser focused on finding solutions to our endless bumper to bumper traffic congestion. Thank you!! The new roads you are planning to build around town will be awesome!
PAO
If there is such a need/desire for Third Street housing, why were virtually all of the current apartments transferred over to vacation rentals? The Taylor Hardware Building renovation eliminated several occupied apartments in favor of vacation rentals. Other individual apartments were previously converted into the Third Street Flats vacation rentals. This appears to be yet another case of making decisions without considering all the impacts of those decisions.