McMinnville, other schools closed due to inclement weather
An overnight snowfall in the Yamhill Valley, coupled with freezing temperatures, has impacted school district schedules Tuesday morning.
McMinnville schools, which originally were opening two hours late, are closed.
. . . AMITY: Closed.
. . . DAYTON: Closed.
. . . GASTON: Two hours late.
. . . NEWBERG: Closed.
. . . PERRYDALE: Two hours late. No morning preschool. All buses on snow routes.
. . . SHERIDAN: Closed.
. . . WILLAMINA: Two hours late.
. . . YAMHILL-CARLTON: Two hours late.
Other announcements:
. . . CHEMEKETA COMMUNITY COLLEGE: Classes and events at all locations will start at noon. Offices are also closed until noon. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
. . . HEAD START OF YAMHILL COUNTY (all centers): Cancelled.
. . . LINFIELD COLLEGE: McMinnville campus operating on normal hours with regular activities scheduled. School of Nursing (Portland) opening delayed until 10 a.m.
. . . VIRGINIA GARCIA MEMORIAL HEALTH CENTER: All clinics, school-based health centers and administration will open at 10 a.m. Patients with appointments between 8 and 10 a.m. will be contacted directly to reschedule.
This list will be updates as information is received.