McMinnville moves toward resuming in-person meetings

McMinnville City Council met Tuesday in what was likely the last fully-remote business meeting, at least for awhile.

With the mask mandate over, starting March 22, the city will move to a hybrid meeting structure: some city staff and council members will be present at the Kent Taylor Civic Center, Second and Baker streets, while others may choose to remain on Zoom for scheduled meetings. The city has in recent months upgraded its technology for conducting both in-person and remote meetings.

The public will be allowed to attend in-person, with social distancing protocols in place in public seating as well as on the council dais and staff areas. (The next city council meeting, March 20, is a work session where no actions are taken, and it will be conducted by Zoom only.)

City officials announced Tuesday that the city’s community development office, closed to the public like most city offices for two years, will reopen on partial schedule on April 18. The city chose that date due to pending vacations and staff shortages: a newly hired employee who will be the subject of public comment will start work April 1 and first undergo training. City manager Jeff Towery said no date has been set for reopening of city hall. McMinnville Fire Department lobby doors are locked, but the agency allows public access via a door buzzer. McMinnville Police Department has been “fully open” for months.